Indian women's team bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi feels the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is a completely transformed unit, which is "hungry to perform" in every country and in every tournament it features. India registered two wins from as many games in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup, beating arch-rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands by 64 and 95 runs respectively. But India's real test starts on Sunday when they take on South Africa and Australia on June 28. In between India will play Bangladesh on June 25.

But Salvi said the Harmanpreet-led side is a more confident lot now, especially after winning the ODI World Cup at home last year.

"Being part of this ecosystem for the last two-and-and-a-half years what I have seen is that this team is very hungry to perform wherever they go, whichver tournament they play," Salvi said on the eve of their game against Proteas women. "They are very hungry not just to perform but to work hard and take their game to different levels. Whatever has happened in the past we don't dwell too much into it," the former India pacer said on the eve of the South Africa match here.

"All the girls are looking to learn everyday and wants to take their game to the next level.".

Salvi was pretty happy with the start India made in the tournament.

"I think it's a good momentum to start off with. The way preparations went on and to those 2 wins under our belt it was very important to get the game time as well.

"The Pakistan game was important, the Netherlands game was equally important because when you are playing a world stage tournament, all league phase matches become equally important in terms of points and net run rate. It was good to get those victories under the belt," he said..

India will miss the services of spinner Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a torn ankle ligament.

But Salvi believes India has enough firepower in its bowling disposal to make up for Shreyanka's absence..

He also exuded confidence in replacement leg-spinner Prema Rawat, who replaced Shreyanka in the squad.

"It was an unfortunate incident that Shreyanka got injured and she is out of the tournament. Secondly, we prepare all our bowlers in such a way that they are phase bowlers and as and when needed will play the cards. Yes, we will miss the services of Shreyanka but Prema is equally an exciting talent. She has done well in the opportunities she has got in the past. She knows how to perform.

"Now she gets an opportunity under a situation when no one expected but when such a situation happens you have to choose the right option and I think Prema is the right option," he said..

Salvi was full off praise for skipper Harmanpreet, terming her a role model.

"Harman is a top level athlete. She is a role model for all women cricketers globally. The way she has conducted herself over the years, she has been a performer be it any format. Tomorrow, she will be playing her 200th game that's a big thing and we all are excited to watch her perform.

"She keeps on working on the basics, she keeps on talking about the game, shares a lot of her experience with the youngsters. She contributes as a captain as well as a senior player," he said.

Salvi refused to divulge the playing eleven, saying they will take a call looking at various things.

"Every game we go with a fresh approach and look at the opposition and choose our best playing eleven. Basically it's horses for courses. On that what are the conditions and what is opposition, accordingly we select the playing eleven.

The bowling coach also backed left-arm spinner Radha Yadav to come good whenever she gets an opportunity.

"We all know the kind of quality Radha brings to this bowling unit. It's only a matter of getting an opportunity, the kind of opportunities she has got on this tour she has performed, it's just that team combination we are looking into.

"She adds different dynamics in fielding, in batting as well she is a contributor. Radha Yadav brings a lot of positives to the side, It's only a matter of getting that opportunity. If she gets that opportunity we are confident she will perform with the kind of potential, work ethics she has," Salvi concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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