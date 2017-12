Captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were among several members of the Indian cricket team who made it to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nupur Nagar's wedding reception in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two got married in a glittering ceremony in Bhuvi's hometown Meerut last month. The wedding was followed by a reception in Bulandshahr, Nupur's hometown, on November 26. The India pacer, who was adjudged man-of-the-match in the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, had requested for a break from the remainder of the series because for personal reasons.