 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nitish Rana Stars As Delhi Register Emphatic Win Over Maharashtra

Updated: 21 November 2019 23:13 IST

Nitish Rana finished his spell with figures of four for 17 to help Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Nitish Rana Stars As Delhi Register Emphatic Win Over Maharashtra
Delhi won their opening Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by 77 runs. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan's lean patch continued but Delhi still managed to register a comfortable 77-run win over Maharashtra in their opening Super League match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament on Thursday. Delhi made 167 for five after being invited to bat and then produced a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out Maharashtra for 90 in 17.2 overs. Part-time off-spinner Nitish Rana stole the show with the ball with figures of four for 17. But the spotlight was clearly on Dhawan (24 off 22 balls) after Delhi were put into bat at the C B Patel Ground, and the left-handed opener started well in the company of Hiten Dalal (16 off 13 balls) as the duo put on 44 for the opening stand in 5.3 overs. 

Dhawan looked in good touch, hammering two fours and a six during his brief stay but yet again he threw away his wicket. 

Dhawan was dismissed by off-break bowler Shamshuzama Kazi in the seventh over as Delhi lost two quick wickets to slump to 44 for two. One down Anuj Rawat (10) too fell cheaply but skipper Dhruv Shorey (48 not out in 37 balls) resurrected the innings first in the company of Rana (21) and then Himmat Singh (32). 

Shorey stitched 32 and 37-run partnerships for the fourth and fifth wickets respectively with Rana and Singh. 

Shorey hit five fours and a six during his knock to take Delhi close to the 170-run mark. Maharashtra's chase never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals to fold inside 100 runs. 

Barring young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (42), no other Maharashtra batsmen could manage double digit scores. Besides Rana, Simarjeet Singh (1/14), Lalit Yadav (1/20), Varun Sood (1/15) and Pranshu Vijayran (1/12) were the other wicket takers for Delhi. 

Dhawan, meanwhile, suffered an injury on his left knee during fielding and had to be taken to a hospital for medical attention. He later posted a picture of a bandaged left knee on his twitter page but looked in jovial mood. 

Dhawan, however, hinted that he would be back in action after for four-five days. 

"We Fall, We Break, but then...We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you, Will be back in action in 4-5 days," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, riding on blazing fifties by KL Rahul and skipper Manish Pandey, defending champions Karnataka thrashed Tamil Nadu by nine wickets to begin their SuperLeague campaign in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 on a winning note. 

In the other two matches, Punjab thrashed Jharkhand by 109 runs with skipper Mandeep Singh top-scoring with an unbeaten 81. 

At the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Baroda defeated Rajasthan by 15 runs. For Baroda, opener Aditya Waghmode stuck a quick-fire 88. 

Brief Scores: 

Delhi 167/5 (Dhruv Shorey 48 not out, Himmat Singh 32; Shamshuzama Kazi 2-20) beat Maharashtra 90 all out (Ruturaj Gaikwad 42, Digvijay Deshmukh 9; Nitish Rana 4-17) by 77 runs. 

Tamil Nadu 158/7 (Dinesh Karthik 43,Washington Sundar 39; Koushik Vasuki 2-23) lost to Karnataka161/1 (K L Rahul 69 not out; Manish Pandey 52 not out; AshwinMurugan 1-27) by nine wickets.

At C B Patel Ground: Punjab 199/4 (Mandeep Singh 81 not out; Abhishek Sharma 72; Shahbaz Nadeem 2-27) beat Jharkhand 90 all out (Utkarsh Singh 24, Virat Singh 15; Mayank Markande 3-13) by 109 runs. 

At Lalbhai Contractor Stadium: Baroda 201/5 (Aditya Waghmode 88, Kedar Devdhar 64; Aniket Choudhary 2-27) beat Rajasthan 186/8 (Ankit Lamba 54, Arjit Gupta 41; Atit Sheth 3-34) by 15 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Nitish Rana Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Delhi defeated Maharashtra by 77 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  • Karnataka started their super league campaign with an impressive win
  • Punjab thrashed Jharkhand by 109 runs
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Tricky Conditions At Home Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Tricky Conditions At Home Against Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson Laments Lack Of Alertness That Helped Andre Russell Thrive
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson Laments Lack Of Alertness That Helped Andre Russell Thrive
Orange Cap Holder Nitish Rana Credits KKR Captain, Abhishek Nayar For Making Him A Better Player
Orange Cap Holder Nitish Rana Credits KKR Captain, Abhishek Nayar For Making Him A Better Player
IPL 2019: 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: 5 Uncapped Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Secure Playoff Place, Face Table-Toppers SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Look To Secure Playoff Place, Face Table-Toppers SunRisers Hyderabad
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.