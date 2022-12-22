FIFA World Cup 2022 ended on Sunday with Argentina getting crowned as the champions. The South American nation defeated France 4-2 (3-3) on penalties in the summit clash, to lift the coveted trophy after a hiatus of 36 years. The victory added a new feather to Lionel Messi's decorated cap as he successfully carried forward the legacy of late Argentina great Diego Maradona. However, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is now over but the essence of the prestigious sporting event is still there among the fans, as well as no-football franchises.

The Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers, on Thursday, shared a hilarious post on Instagram, in which they announced mock-signing of Lionel Messi.

“JUST IN: Sydney Sixers make coup of the century with late signing of new replacement player for tonight's SCG match,” the Sixers captioned the post.

But this was not the end of the story. The incident got funnier after the Big Bash League commented on the post and wrote, "should've signed CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo) and changed your name to the SIUUUxers.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Talking about the Sixers, the Moises Henriques-led team registered their first win of the season as they defeated Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

They are currently in the sixth place in the points table of the Big Bash League.

Featured Video Of The Day

Artist Makes Smoke Portrait Of Lionel Messi With FIFA World Cup