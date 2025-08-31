Match No.17 of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors captured an unusual moment. Playing in Tarouba, TKR restricted GAW at 163/9 in 20 overs with Akeal Hosein scalping three wickets. Later in the chase, Alex Hales and Colin Munro stitched a brilliant 116-run partnership as TKR went across the line in 17.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Apart from being on the losing side, GAW wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope registered one of the most bizarre dismissals ever.

The incident took place in the 14th over of GAW's innings, when pacer Terrance Hinds trapped Hope with his brilliant delivery. On the last ball of the over, Hope tried to play a switch-hit on the wide delivery but ended up hitting the stumps with his bat.

As a result, Hinds delivered a wide ball but also scalped the precious wicket of Shai Hope, who was declared hit-wicket out for 39.

Talking about the match, it was TKR's fifth victory in the sixth match and they are currently at the top of the points table with 10 points. On the other hand, GAW faced their second loss after playing four matches.

"The first three games have been amazing for us, we've played some good cricket, happy that the fans who have come out and supported us have seen some good cricket. It's something about this venue that's special, 21 wins out of 25 games, long let it be," said TKR captain Nicholas Pooran during the post-match presentation.

"We had a chance to win a couple of overs back, but we lost some wickets. The bowlers did well and then Munro and Hales did their bit with the opening partnership. Independence day is on Monday, we're looking forward to that day and also hoping to continue our winning run," he added.