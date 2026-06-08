It is tough being Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. The batter, who was recently sacked as India's T20I captain and dropped from the team, is staring at a new challenge to reconstruct his career at a tricky phase. While getting back into the Indian team is going to be a monumental task, Suryakumar's time at Mumbai Indians might also have come to an end. On Monday morning, fans struggled to spot a single Mumbai Indians-related picture or mention on Suryakumar's Instagram profile, triggering intense speculation over a potential exit from the franchise.

Suryakumar has been with the Mumbai Indians since 2018, when he joined the side from Kolkata Knight Riders. Over the years, he became pivotal to the team's success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but a horrendous 2026 season seems to have prompted the management to consider alternative options.

When a search was conducted on the accounts Suryakumar is following on Instagram, Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya's accounts could not be found. The only photo of the MI team Suryakumar had on his Instagram account was one in which he featured alongside Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, two of the biggest stalwarts in Indian cricket.

Suryakumar scored just 270 runs for Mumbai in the IPL 2026 campaign, at an average of 20.77. He managed only two half-centuries as MI finished ninth in the ten-team points table.

Suryakumar Yadav removed Mumbai Indians and Mumbai from his bio. He unfollowed Mumbai Indians. MI unfollowed him. He deleted all MI related pics and videos from his insta id. He changed his pfp too.



What's cooking? pic.twitter.com/PL6ErA6tDc — SKY n Supla Shot (@sky_63_mr_t20i) June 7, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav's SKYfall

Since the decision to replace Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer in India's T20I team was announced, reactions have been pouring in thick and fast.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed reservations over the decision. Ashwin said he could understand the disappointment Suryakumar might be feeling after being left out of the side.

"Look, I think it's a very interesting precedent. I just want to put myself in Suryakumar Yadav's shoes and, for an instance, think how he would be feeling at this point in time. I'm sure every player has got the right to be gutted about being left out of the side, and that's fair if he's feeling bad about it," Ashwin said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The former India spinner added: "But just the way the whole thing has been done makes me a little apprehensive. Because in my head I'm thinking, 'Okay... I'm just putting myself in Surya's shoes and thinking about it. Okay, sure, my batting form has let me down over the last 15 to 18 months or whatever it is. I haven't been in the prime form that I could have been. But then I managed to win a T20 World Cup for the country.'"

Ashwin feels Suryakumar managed to win the T20 World Cup for India-a fact that the selection committee does not seem to have taken into consideration.

"He didn't have the greatest of World Cups as a batter, but surely, just like everyone else in the team-the coach, the vice-captain, the best-performing batter, the best-performing bowler-he's also been the best-performing skipper, right? He's played his part," he added.

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