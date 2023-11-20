Suryakumar Yadav has been named Indiacricket team's captain for the five-match T20I series against Australia that starts on November 23, 2023. The squad bears fresh look as most stars who were part of the Indian cricket team at the Cricket World Cup have been rested. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions, as the hosts only picked three players from the recent World Cup squad – Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar himself. However, Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad.

Among the other players who have been picked, the performances of the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh will be closely watched as India begin a phase where they would want to give fresh faces a chance, with the T20 World Cup a year away.

Among the bowlers are Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. All of them have enough experience.

India's squad:Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

