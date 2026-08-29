The winner of the T20 World Cup 2026 as India captain, Suryakumar Yadav no longer features in the Indian team in the shortest format. Despite his formidable record as the captain of the team in T20Is, Suryakumar was replaced by Shreyas Iyer at the helm, a decision that left many in the Indian cricketing fraternity surprised. Shreyas began his stint as India's T20I captain on the tour of Ireland, before taking on England, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee deciding to drop Suryakumar from the team entirely.

A few months after the decision was made public, Suryakumar has finally broken his silence on the matter, saying all he did after seeing his name being left off the roster was smile. The batter admitted that he thought he would be leading the team in the forthcoming Olympic Games as well as the next T20 World Cup, but the selectors had other ideas.

"I smiled when my name was not there. Because when I played cricket with the team for a year or two, and whenever I am playing, so whenever I have been in situations like where there is pressure, where things are not going my way, I have always smiled. I have relaxed. And this is what I have seen: the moments in the past when I have had opportunities to do well. I have been grateful," said Suryakumar during a chat with former India batter Aakash Chopra.

"Obviously, the situation that has come now, even I had not thought that this would happen. After coming in 2026, I felt that, going forward, I would be taking this team forward for another two years. The Olympics will come. Then there will be another T20 World Cup, another challenge going forward. But at the same time, what you think and what the other person thinks are two different things. It is important for them to respect their own thoughts. If they thought that going forward, this is a better call, they took that call. But I didn't react. Because I felt that this was their call. They took that call in that moment. Going forward, if this team can do well under someone else, no problem," he added.

Despite being replaced by Shreyas, Suryakumar doesn't have an envious feeling towards his successor. Rather, he spoke highly of him, both as a batter and a leader. But, the middle-order batter admitted that he was disappointed by the selector's decision.

"I have seen the team that they have chosen. I have also played a lot of cricket with Shreyas. And I know he is a good player, a good human being, and a good captain also. So, I was not like, 'Why did they make him the captain?' But yes, I was a little disappointed. Because you have not lost a single series in two years. You have won the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Then you want the same thing to go forward. Because when everything is going well, then why? What is the reason for the change? What is the reason for the change? It was going on in my mind. I was sitting at home for a month and a half," said SKY.

How Can This Happen? Asks Suryakumar

Suryakumar, however, admitted that, it was tough to comprehend the BCCI's decision as he had just guided the team to the T20 World Cup title.

"I was thinking, how can this happen? How is it possible? We just won the World Cup. Yes, IPL was not as good as how I wanted. We were sitting at home. Friends came, family came. Everyone said that it's okay. Part of life. But then, when they leave the house. We stay alone at home," he added.

Suryakumar also revealed that he had a chat with the selectors a couple of days before the team was announced. As he was told "time to move on", Suryakumar chose not to react. Rather, accepted the decision with grace.

"They called me 2-3 days before the team was announced. They called me, saying it's time to move on. I didn't react. Because it's not my fault. That's not how SKY has ever been. Whatever call someone took. He must have thought that this was better for the team. Going forward, this will be a good call. You took the call. You told me. There is no problem," said SKY.

"I am ready. You can call me anytime. I am playing cricket anytime. I will continue to play. Whenever you feel the time is right. Things are right," he added.

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