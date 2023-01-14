The BCCI announced the India squad for the first two Test matches of the four-match series against Australia on Friday. Notably, the board cricket governing body also announced the squad for upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand that will kick off on January 18 before India host Australia in the longest format. Prithvi Shaw, following his excellent run with the bat in the domestic circuit, was recalled to the side for the New Zealand T20Is, while Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan received maiden Test call ups.

Fans on social media fumed at the selection committee for leaving out Sarfaraz Khan for the first two Australia Tests and picking up Suryakumar Yadav instead.

In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75 with four centuries and two half-centuries. His highest score was 275. Meanwhile, the ongoing edition sees him amass 431 runs at an average of 107.75 and a strike-rate of 70.54 with two centuries, one half-century.

However, the Indian cricket team selection committee decided to give Suryakumar Yadav a chance in India's Test squad, considering the player's sensational form in white-ball formats, especially T20I cricket.

It has not gone down well with the fans though. Here is how they reacted to the selection:

Selecting Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan in Tests is an insult to Ranji Trophy. That guy has been one of the most consistent run-getters in First Class cricket and deserved that call-up more than anyone.



Baffling selection by this committee, yet again. — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) January 13, 2023

Sarfaraz a victim of not having social media fan following like sanju. Poor guy has done more than enough to be in the squad. such a shame he is not included. #sarfarazkhan — Deepak Gupta (@DeepalGupta11) January 14, 2023

Very hard on Sarfaraz Khan who has literally broken the door down in first class cricket. You can't do more than he has. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2023

Sarfaraz Khan must be devasted! When will he get rewarded for his performances? A player who's scoring tons every now and then and still doesn't get picked while almost everyone else finds a place is something really tough to take! — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) January 13, 2023

Ishan Kishan and SKY in squad,fair to say that Ranji performances have started to hold less value and public opinion has started to hold more sway.



Ishan still understandable but SKY selection is baffling and won't sent good signal to guys like Sarfaraz and Hanuma. https://t.co/q9W7Pk0tiV — Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) January 13, 2023

India squad for first two Tests vs Australia

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Featured Video Of The Day

Hockey World Cup Returns To Odisha, Rourkela To Host Matches