Former India batter Suresh Raina has heaped praise on young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The player shot to fame during the Indian Premier League 2025. Even before the start of the tournament, the southpaw grabbed limelight for being picked for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals at the age of just 13 in November last year. He then repaid the franchise's faith with some sensational batting in the 2025 season. Suryavanshi was one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament.

In just seven matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs. It was his explosive century against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Batting with maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history-an extraordinary feat for a player just 14 years old.

After making waves in the T20 event, Suryavanshi also impressed during the England tour in July. In the fourth ODI against England U-19, Vaibhav smashed a 52-ball ton and etched his name into the record books by setting a new world record for the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs.

When asked who between Suryavanshi and Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre would make it to the Indian team first, Raina had no hesitation in picking the name of the RR star.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi. His fearless approach is different. Mhatre is also good, but Vaibhav has an X-factor; such talents are rare. He recently scored a ton in England and a century in the IPL. It shows this player from Bihar proves - ek Bihari sab pe bhari (One from Bihar is heavier than all). Nobody knew about Samastipur, but a player from a village showed his potential," said Raina on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

"There was a coach from Bihar who told me that he looked after him. Such players come once in a century, whether it's Rishabh Pant, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, or Rinku Singh... Ayush Mhatre, at the age of 17, right from the very first match (for CSK), whatever he has done (has been impressive)," he added.

(With agency inputs)