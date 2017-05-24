 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Appear In The Kapil Sharma Show

Updated: 24 May 2017 14:22 IST

The cricketers share some laughs before the serious business begins again.

Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan Appear In The Kapil Sharma Show
Raina, Hardik, Dhawan appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show © Twitter

Free time is always at a premium for cricketers, especially Indian cricketers, who are involved in some tournament or the other at any time of the year. No sooner than the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended, they were all set for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. But whatever little time they get, the players tend to still be in the thick of things. Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan found themselves in The Kapil Sharma Show during their free time and obviously they had a blast.

"Good fun tonight with Kapil Sharma, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya. Full on mast," Dhawan wrote on his Instagram account.

 

Good fun tonight with Kapil Sharma, Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya. Full on masti

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Hardik Pandya tried his version of comedy. "Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! ...Guys, can you guess where am I? ??Outfit by @tisastudio."

 

Stumped, caught and bowled with laughter! Guys, can you guess where am I? Outfit by @tisastudio

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya_official) on

Raina too was in the thick of things. "Good fun at Kapil Sharma show#fun #laughinghard #fullmasti ...."

 

Good fun at Kapil Sharma show#fun #laughinghard #fullmasti ???????

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on

Seems like these shows have their own attraction, with other players too having been seen on the show.

Yuvraj Singh, with wife Hazel Keech, was seen here. On another occasion, current India captain Virat Kohli was also on the show.

Raina led Gujarat Lions in the IPL, while Pandya was a key member of the champion Mumbai Indians side. Dhawan was one of the key batsmen for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pandya and Dhawan are also part of the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy, beginning in the England and Wales from June 1. The Indian cricket team will start their campaign against Pakistan on June 4.

Topics : India Suresh Kumar Raina Hardik Himanshu Pandya Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Raina, Hardik and Raina appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show
  • India next play Champions Trophy in England and Wales
  • The tournament will start from June 1
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin Wins International Cricketer Of The Year Award
Ravichandran Ashwin Wins International Cricketer Of The Year Award
Ravichandran Ashwin Wins International Cricketer Of The Year Award
Ravichandran Ashwin Wins International Cricketer Of The Year Award
Virender Sehwag Celebrates Becoming 'Twitter Crorepati'
Virender Sehwag Celebrates Becoming 'Twitter Crorepati'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.