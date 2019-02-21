Supreme Court Appoints Lt General Ravi Thodge As Third Member Of BCCI Committee of Administrators

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed Lt. General Ravi Thodge as a third member of Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Earlier, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over "sparring" between BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai and its member Diana Edulji and said they should not bring their differences in "public domain".

The apex court, while observing that it was "partially aware" of what was going on in the CoA, said that whosoever is involved in these issues, they should not bring it in public domain.

"We have heard in newspaper reports that some sparring is going on between CoA members. We want to know is it correct?" asked a bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre.

Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, appearing for the CoA, responded, "Not on core issues." To this, the bench said, "We have thought to tell the amicus curiae to inform them (CoA members) that whosoever is involved, they should not bring it in public domain. It should not come in public domain".

In 2017, the apex court had appointed a four-member CoA, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and implement the court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

The other three members of the CoA were -- former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji, famous historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye.

Following the resignations of Guha and Limaye, the CoA presently has only two members -- Rai and Edulji.

The two-member CoA has been divided on several matters including the recent controversy involving cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul.

Pandya and Rahul had attracted widespread criticism for their alleged misogynistic comments on TV Show 'Koffee with Karan'.

Rai had reportedly recommended a two-match ban on Pandya and Rahul, but Edulji had taken the matter to the BCCI legal cell which refused to call the players' actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.

The CoA chief and Edulji had also reportedly differed on the controversy relating to exclusion of Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj from the playing 11 in the crucial semi-final match of the recently concluded women's world cup.

During the hearing on Thursday, senior advocate PS Narasimha, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, told the court that earlier there were four members in CoA but now there were only two.

(With PTI inputs)