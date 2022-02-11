Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels there is no need to worry about Virat Kohli's form, after the batter was dismissed for a duck in the third and final ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. Kohli had a rather low key series against Windies, getting dismissed for 8, 18 and 0 in the three matches. India though went on to complete their first ever clean sweep against Windies in an ODI series, winning all the three matches comprehensively.

Speaking about Kohli's form, Gavaskar highlighted the fact that the former India captain had scored two half-centuries in the ODI series in South Africa recently and all this chatter around his form is because of the fact that Kohli had set very high batting standards in the past.

Gavaskar also highlighted the fact that Kohli might be in the middle of a "lean patch" but there was nothing to worry about.

"Let's not make an issue out of it. Any batsman can get out and he (Kohli) is human. Just that he has set such high standards that we are even discussing this. Like I said, a bad patch can happen to anybody.

"He is probably going through a lean patch where his first mistake is turning out to be his final mistake. Rohit Sharma didn't get any runs today. He didn't get any runs in the previous match either. He got a 60 in the first game, but we are not talking about him. Virat Kohli got two 70s in South Africa just 4 matches back.

"So, I don't think there is any issue to worry about at all. Just that sometimes batters don't get runs and that's what has happened to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.," Gavaskar said during the post-match show on host broadcaster Star Sports.

Promoted

Virat Kohli's form has been under the microscope for a while as he has failed to score a century in any format since November 2019. His last century in ODIs came in August 2019, when he got back to back tons on a tour to West Indies.

In 21 innings since then, he has been dismissed for a duck thrice, and registered 4 more single digit scores. He has also scored 10 half-centuries in this period, which is a clear indication of the fact that Kohli has been in good batting form.