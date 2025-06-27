Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has called out sports websites and individual accounts for attributing fake quotes against his name over the past few months. Gavaskar, who is currently in England as part of the broadcast team for India's ongoing Test series, took to social media and blasted the culprits responsible for the same. The 75-year-old also urged everyone to fact-check quotes before sharing them on any platform.

"Over the last few months, it's come to my notice that a lot of sports websites and individual accounts have been attributing comments and quotes to me which I have never made. I request everybody to verify, fact-check and not to believe everything that they read. Particularly coming from some of these individual accounts and sports websites. God bless you all," Gavaskar said in a video posted on Instagram.

Recently, Gavaskar urged the Indian team management to play star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in all five Tests against England. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir quickly turned down the suggestion, claiming they were more concerned about his workload.

"I think for us, managing his workload is more important because there's a lot of cricket going forward, and we know what he brings to the table as well. So, before he came to the tour, it was already decided that he was going to play three Test matches. But let's see how his body turns out," Gambhir told reporters in the post-match press conference.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Bumrah is likely to miss the 2nd Test against England, starting July 2 in Birmingham.

Before the team's departure to England, Gambhir had confirmed that Bumrah will miss two of the five Tests due to a workload issue.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri warned the Indian camp to think twice before resting Bumrah in the second Test in Birmingham.

"If he (Bumrah) was looking at a rest, you may have to think twice. If you don't have him and then go 2-0 down, it could be an uphill task," Shastri said on Sky Sports.

(With ANI Inputs)