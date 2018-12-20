 
Steve Smith Vows To 'Come Back Stronger' In A Commercial. Twitter Isn't Happy

Updated: 20 December 2018 16:53 IST

Disgraced Australian captain Steve Smith is serving a one-year ban for the infamous ball-tampering case.

Steve Smith Vows To
In the ad, Steve Smith talks about honesty, admitting mistakes and redemption. © Screengrab

Banned Australian cricketer Steve Smith featured in a new 'Gutsy is calling' advertising campaign for a mobile service provider in a bid to spread awareness about mental health for young Australians and vowed to come back stronger. The minute-long commercial includes news footage from the ordeal in which Smith and teammates David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended. In the ad, the former Australia skipper talks about honesty, admitting mistakes and redemption. Smith can also be seen talking to youngsters and playing for Sutherland Cricket Club in the ad. The Australian media reported that Smith has donated his fee to a local charity for men's mental health, but the advertisement is being widely criticised.

Here are some of the reactions

"Everything I dreamed of, everything I was a part of was just falling to pieces," Smith says in the commercial.

"I was in a pretty dark space. It was just about being upfront and honest and taking responsibility.

"I've certainly had some difficult days. But it's OK to be vulnerable. Everyone makes mistakes; it's about the way you respond to it that's really important."

It concludes with Smith stating, "I want to come back better than I was."

Smith, Warner and Bancroft were all handed bans by Cricket Australia for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Cricket Australia's sanctions prevent the trio from playing international and Australian domestic cricket, but not club cricket.

Smith and Warner will be eligible for national selection again in March and Bancroft from December 30 after serving a shorter nine-month ban.

Topics : Australia Cricket Team Steven Smith Cricket
