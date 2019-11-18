 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Steve Smith Says Great That There's Conversation Around Mental Health

Updated: 18 November 2019 18:50 IST

Steve Smith is glad that mental health of cricketers is in focus after some of his compatriots took breaks to deal with their issues, which he feels, are compounded by "hectic" playing schedules.

Steve Smith Says Great That There
Steve Smith is glad that mental health of cricketers is in focus. © AFP

Premier Australian batsman Steve Smith is glad that mental health of cricketers is in focus after some of his compatriots took breaks to deal with their issues, which he feels, are compounded by "hectic" playing schedules. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and the lesser known Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski announced breaks from international cricket to deal with their mental issues and got support from Cricket Australia. "It is a pretty hectic schedule nowadays," Smith was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'. "It's bloody tough to sustain it for long periods of time, particularly I think for the fast bowlers. It's extremely difficult what they put themselves through. It's great that those conversations are happening and we're trying to keep guys as mentally and physically fresh as they can be," he said.

India captain Virat Kohli had also touched on the subject, lauding Maxwell for his admission and recalling the time he struggled with "end of the world" thoughts.

Smith said in the Australian dressing room players are now notifying details of their sleeping patterns and stress levels to the team management, helping in better understanding of their well being.

"We fill out daily how we're feeling, how we slept... the sleep gets a big red every now and again. We fill out a wellness thing every day. The coach and psych (psychologist) and head of team performance look at our markers daily and it's upon us to be honest in the way we go about that as well," he said.

"...if there's a change in behaviour, if you're feeling ill or not sleeping well or feeling a bit off, they're aware of it. That can sort of start a conversation. Why is your sleep bad? "What's going on? Why are you feeling a bit off today? It's good that they do that. It's good for guys' mental health and well being as well," he added.

The former captain was also asked about the suspension of his former Caribbean Premier League teammate Nicholas Pooran for ball-tampering.

Having endured a one year ban himself, Smith hoped that the West Indian would learn from the four-match suspension.

"Everyone is different, every board is different, and the way they deal with certain issues. For me, I copped it on the chin... it is what it is. I know Nicholas, I've played a bit of cricket with him and he's a talented player and someone with a bright future," Smith said.

"I think he'll learn from his mistake and move past it," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Smith is glad that mental health of cricketers is in focus
  • Smith said in the Australian dressing room players are now giving details
  • Smith hoped that the West Indian would learn from the suspension
Related Articles
Steve Smith Dismisses Batsman In "Bizarre" Circumstances In Sheffield Shield. Watch
Steve Smith Dismisses Batsman In "Bizarre" Circumstances In Sheffield Shield. Watch
"Dhinchak Pooja Or Ranu Mondal?": Jofra Archer Gets Bizarre Questions After Seeking Help From Twitterverse
"Dhinchak Pooja Or Ranu Mondal?": Jofra Archer Gets Bizarre Questions After Seeking Help From Twitterverse
IPL 2020: Steve Smith To Lead Rajasthan Royals In 13th Edition Of Indian Premier League
IPL 2020: Steve Smith To Lead Rajasthan Royals In 13th Edition Of Indian Premier League
"Sorcery" On Display As Mitchell Starc Castles Batsman After Ball Hits
"Sorcery" On Display As Mitchell Starc Castles Batsman After Ball Hits 'Bat-Pad-Pad-Stumps'. Watch
Watch: Steve Smith Scores His Slowest First-Class Century, Then Has "Bizarre Dismissal"
Watch: Steve Smith Scores His Slowest First-Class Century, Then Has "Bizarre Dismissal"
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.