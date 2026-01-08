Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates: Round 7 of Vijay Hazare Trophy is here and all the teams are set for their last group stage matches. The day will be headlined by India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who will be featuring for Baroda against Chandigarh in their Group B match in Rajkot. Veteran Mohammed Shami will be in action for Bengal against Rinku Singh's Uttar Pradesh. However, the biggest spotlight will be on Shreyas Iyer and Team Mumbai, who will be up against Punjab in Group C match. In his previous outing, Shreyas played an impressive knock of 82 off just 53 balls. (Live Scorecards - Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh | Baroda vs Chandigarh | Mumbai vs Punjab | Delhi vs Haryana)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Uttar Pradesh solid
Rinku Singh's Uttar Pradesh are looking in good touch with the ball against Bengal. They have scalped three wickets in the form of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karan Lal, and Anustup Majumdar. However, Bengal have got a good partnership between Sudip Kumar Gharami and Shahbaz.
BEN 130/3 (23 overs)
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Big blow for Team India
Indian batter Tilak Varma has undergone a surgery for a groin issue that triggered acute pain and is all set to miss the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand besides being in serious doubt for the first couple of matches in next month's T20 World Cup. The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he is with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Tripura in trouble
Tripura have also lost three early wickets against Jharkhand. Sushant Mishra has taken all the three wickets. He first removed Tejasvi Jaiswal for duck, followed by AA Sinha for 12 and Hrituraj Ghosh Roy for duck. Currently, Sridam Paul and RA Dey are standing unbeaten.
TRI 52/3 (15 overs) vs JHA
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Padikkal, Agarwal steady
Openers Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal are forming a good partnership for Karnataka against Madhya Pradesh. Both the batters are dealing in boundaries and taking singles to keep the scoreboard for Karnataka.
KAR 49/0 (9 overs) vs MP
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Big feat for Arjun
By bowling the first over for Goa today, Arjun Tendulkar has registered a big feat. In the previous match, he opened the batting as well. He has now become the first player to open both batting and bowling in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Ishant Sharma on fire
Ishant Sharma has provided Delhi with a flying start against Haryana. Ishant Sharma took wickets in the form of Mayank Shandilya, skipper Ankit Kumar, and Ajay Singh for duck. Apart from him, pacer Navdeep Saini dismissed HJ Rana for 1. Four wickets are down for Haryana.
HAR 19/4 (6.3 overs) vs DEL
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Abhishek departs
Punjab are in big trouble as they have lost three wickets in quick succession. Playing against Mumbai, Punjab lost the wickets of their skipper Abhishek Sharma for 8, Prabhsimran Singh for 11, and Harnoor Singh for duck. Onkar Tarmale took two wickets while Sairaj Patil took one.
PUN 25/3 (4.1 overs) vs MUM
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Maharashtra lose 3 wickets
What a brilliant start for Goa as they scalp three early wickets of Maharashtra. First, V Koushik dismissed Arshin Kulkarni for duck and then went on to dismiss AR Bawane for the same score. Later, Arjun Tendulkar joined the party and removed ignored India star Prithvi Shaw for 1. Tough time for Maharashtra.
MAH 2/3 (1.2 overs) vs GOA
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: No Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is set to miss today's match between Punjab and Mumbai as he is Vadodara with Team India, preparing for the first ODI against New Zealand. Today, Punjab will be led by star opener Abhishek Sharma.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss
Gujarat vs Saurashtra - Gujarat opt to field
Andhra vs Services - Andhra opt to field
Odisha vs Railways - Railways opt to field
Delhi vs Haryana - Delhi opt to field
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand opt to field
Mumbai vs Punjab - Mumbai opt to field
Goa vs Maharashtra - Maharashtra opt to bat
Bengal vs UP - UP opt to field
Assam vs Vidarbha - Assam opt to field
Hyderabad vs J&K - J&K opt to field
Baroda vs Chandigarh - Baroda opt to bat
Kerala vs TN - Kerala opt to field
Jharkhand vs Tripura - Tripura opt to bat
Pondicherry vs Rajasthan - Pondicherry opt to field
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh - MP opt to field
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: UP's big win over Vidarbha
Abhishek Goswami hit a fine century as Uttar Pradesh produced a sensational batting effort to storm into the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 54-run win over Vidarbha in a crucial Group B match on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, Uttar Pradesh posted 339/5 with Goswami slamming 103. The opener was ably supported by scintillating fifties from Priyam Garg (67), Dhruv Jurel (56) and Rinku Singh (57). In reply, Aman Mokhade came up with a fighting 147 but Vidarbha could manage 285 for 9 in 50 overs with Kuldeep Yadav (3/52) taking three wickets.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Last day for Group Stage games
Round 7 is the last day for the Group Stage matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. So far, Uttar Pradesh have entered the quarterfinals with a total 20 points while Chandigarh are knocked out of the race. Vidarbha, Bengal, and Baroda are tied at 16 points and need a win in their last match. Lastly, Baroda need a big victory in today's match against Uttar Pradesh and also hope for other teams results' to go their way.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Group C and D Schedule today
Group C
Goa vs Maharashtra
Mumbai vs Punjab
Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh vs Sikkim
Group D
Delhi vs Haryana
Odisha vs Railways
Andhra vs Services
Gujarat vs Saurashtra
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Group A and B Schedule today
Group A
Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh
Puducherry vs Rajasthan
Jharkhand vs Tripura
Kerala vs Tamil Nadu
Group B
Baroda vs Chandigarh
Hyderabad vs Jammu and Kashmir
Assam vs Vidarbha
Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh