Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates: Round 7 of Vijay Hazare Trophy is here and all the teams are set for their last group stage matches. The day will be headlined by India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who will be featuring for Baroda against Chandigarh in their Group B match in Rajkot. Veteran Mohammed Shami will be in action for Bengal against Rinku Singh's Uttar Pradesh. However, the biggest spotlight will be on Shreyas Iyer and Team Mumbai, who will be up against Punjab in Group C match. In his previous outing, Shreyas played an impressive knock of 82 off just 53 balls. (Live Scorecards - Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh | Baroda vs Chandigarh | Mumbai vs Punjab | Delhi vs Haryana)