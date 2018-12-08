 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Rixon Appointed Fielding Coach Of Sri Lankan Cricket Team

Updated: 08 December 2018 16:39 IST

Steve Rixon will begin his new assignment later this month and join the Sri Lankan team in New Zealand.

Steve Rixon Appointed Fielding Coach Of Sri Lankan Cricket Team
Steve Rixon (C) has been appointed the fielding coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team. © AFP

Sri Lanka have appointed former Australia wicketkeeper Steve Rixon as new coach of the cricket team. On the appointment, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva on Saturday said that Rixon will help the team move forward. Sri Lankan cricket is going through turbulent times both on and off the field and the latest staff appointment will be a boost to the team's preparations for the ICC World Cup 2019. Rixon will replace Manoj Abeywickrema, who took over the responsibility following the departure of Nic Pothas as a fielding consultant in April this year.

Rixon, who played 13 Tests and 6 ODIs for Australia, had earlier been the fielding coach of the Pakistan team but parted ways in June after two years, citing differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 64-year-old will begin his new assignment later this month and join the team in New Zealand where, starting December 15, Sri Lanka are scheduled to play two Tests, three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 international.

They will later play two Tests in Australia from January 24.

"We are happy to welcome Steve into the team," Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva said.

"I am sure he will be able to help the team moving forward, with his expertise in the area of fielding which is a vital component of the game."

De Silva said Rixon will work with the national team until the end of the 2019 World Cup.

Sri Lanka have been struggling for form recently, losing the home ODI and Test series to England.

They have also been hit by crisis off the field.

Bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was suspended by the International Cricket Council in October after he was accused of match-fixing and other "corrupt conduct".

Earlier that month, ex-chief selector and former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was charged for failing to cooperate with a match-fixing probe and concealing information.

The country recently sought help from neighbouring India to draft laws to combat cheating in the game.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Sri Lanka Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Stephen John Rixon Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Rixon appointed Sri Lanka's fielding coach
  • Steve Rixon was previously the fielding coach of the Pakistan team
  • Steve Rixon has played 13 Tests and 6 ODIs for Australia
Related Articles
Watch: Joe Root Plays Guitar In Dressing Room As England Celebrate Clean Sweep vs Sri Lanka
Watch: Joe Root Plays Guitar In Dressing Room As England Celebrate Clean Sweep vs Sri Lanka
Jack Leach, Moeen Ali Ensure England Whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0
Jack Leach, Moeen Ali Ensure England Whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0
3rd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Sack Selectors As England Cruise Toward Whitewash Series Win
3rd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka Sack Selectors As England Cruise Toward Whitewash Series Win
3rd Test: Adil Rashid England
3rd Test: Adil Rashid England's Hero As Sri Lanka Collapse On Day 2
Jonny Bairstow Shines At No.3 But Sri Lanka Fight Back On Day 1 Of 3rd Test
Jonny Bairstow Shines At No.3 But Sri Lanka Fight Back On Day 1 Of 3rd Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.