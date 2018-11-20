 
Nic Pothas Appointed Interim Windies Coach Ahead Of Bangladesh Tour

Updated: 20 November 2018 21:23 IST

Nic Pothas Appointed Interim Windies Coach Ahead Of Bangladesh Tour
Nic Pothas was appointed as the interim Windies coach. © Twitter

Nic Pothas was appointed as the interim Windies coach on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming tour against Bangladesh, starting from November 22. The former South Africa and Greece international Nic Pothas will take helm after the Windies were left without coach following Stuart Law's exit to take up the position of head coach at Middlesex County Cricket Club. The former Australia batsman Law had signed a four-year deal Middlesex and will begin duties in January.

Cricket West Indies Diector of Cricket Jimmy Adams felt Pothas' appointment was important for "continuity".

"Having Nic lead the team at this juncture is important for continuity," Adams was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"And we look forward to strong and positive performances from the squad under his leadership," he added.

Pothas earlier served as the fielding coach of Sri Lanka. However, after the resignation of head coach Graham Ford, Sri Lanka Cricket had appointed him as the interim coach for Zimbabwe and Indian tours.

Windies will face Bangladesh in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, with the first Test beginning on 22 November.

