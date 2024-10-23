SL vs WI 2nd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka have sealed the three-match ODI series with a game in hand and they have done so without breaking much of a sweat. As for West Indies, this is now their tenth straight ODI loss in Sri Lanka, a record they certainly won't be proud of. For Sri Lanka, the stand between Nishan Madushka and Sadeera Samarawickrama was crucial and after a watchful start, boundaries started to flow from both of their bats. Both of them did get out in the 30s but the platform was laid and batting had become easier. Skipper, Charith Asalanka then took charge and together with Janith Liyanage made sure that there were no hiccups. Liyanage fell but Asalanka stayed on and notched up an unbeaten 62 off 61 balls to seal the series win for his side. (Scorecard)