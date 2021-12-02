Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Aim To Put Up Fighting Target vs West Indies
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Sri Lanka will aim to put up a fighting total in front of the West Indies. The home team have lost three wickets till now in their second innings and have a lead of over 50 runs.
Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka will aim to put up a fighting total in front of the West Indies in the second Test match of the series at the Galle International Stadium. The home team have lost three wickets till now in their second innings and have a lead of over 50 runs against the West Indies. Out of the three wickets that Sri Lanka lost in their second innings, two were runouts while one was taken by left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul. Earlier, in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 runs, West Indies posted 253 runs and took a 49-run first-innings lead. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (72) top-scored for the team in the first innings while Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis took 6 wickets to bring his team back in the game. (SL VS WI, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE SCORECARD)
We are back for Sri Lanka's second innings! The players of West Indies stride out to the middle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka are at the crease! Veerasammy Permaul will start with the ball.
Right then. Sri Lanka have their work cut out for them as they need 49 to cut the deficit and they will look to come out and get past the lead number quickly. The Windies will want to start with a couple of wickets early on, so that the pressure will be on the hosts. Join us for Sri Lanka's second innings in a bit.
It was all about the spinners for the Lankans. They took their time to get the first two wickets and failed to extract a lot from the deck early on, but once the second wicket fell, they smelt blood and bowled with a lot of zest and hunger and it is due to their efforts that they are only behind by 49 runs and not a number around the 100-run mark. Ramesh Mendis was the architect for the Lankans as he ended with 6 snares to his name and was also very lethal in dismantling the middle order of the Windies. Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama supported Mendis well too from the other end and had 2 wickets each to their name.
That spells the end of West Indies' first innings and they have a decent lead of 49 runs to their name. They would have wanted to get some more runs to their lead but this is by no means a bad lead to have. The start was a really good one by the Windies as Jermaine Blackwood and Kraigg Brathwaite raised a 62-run stand and then, Kraigg Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner had a good stand of 75 runs too, but once this stand was broken, the wickets kept tumbling along and from a position of 137/1, they slipped to 208/8. Mayers and Veerasammy Permaul did well to add valuable runs to their lead too with their stand of 38 runs and in the end, the Windies will be content with their work in this innings.
OUT! CAUGHT! That is a terrific running catch from Chamika Karunaratne (sub). Tossed up nicely, around off. Jomel Warrican sees the flight and looks to hoick it but he gets a top edge and the ball loops up in the air over mid off. Chamika Karunaratne (sub) runs there from mid off, keeps his eyes on the ball and completes a really good catch. Ramesh Mendis picks up his sixth wicket and West Indies are bowled out for 253!
Flatter ball, down leg. Jomel Warrican clips it to square leg.
Floated, on the pads. Kyle Mayers misses his flick and it brushes his pad before going to short fine leg.
Tossed up, around off. Kyle Mayers blocks it out.
Flatter ball, on the pads. Kyle Mayers tucks it to deep mid-wicket bit does not take the single.
Fuller in length, outside off. Kyle Mayers looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards the bowler.
Flatter ball, turning down leg. Kyle Mayers looks to pull but he misses.
Tossed up, around leg. Kyle Mayers skips down to heave it away but he misses and gets hit on his pad.
Flatter ball, spinning in sharply from middle. Jomel Warrican plays it with soft hands to the right of the short leg fielder.
Floated, around off. Jomel Warrican keeps it out.
On a length, around off. Jomel Warrican blocks it out.
Tossed up, around middle. Jomel Warrican defends it off the front foot but the ball hits him high on his bat and it pops up just wide of the short leg fielder.
Flatter ball, outside off. Kyle Mayers sits back and works it to cover for one.
FOUR! BANG! Tossed up, in the slot, around off. Mayers powers it past the bowler and the ball races away to the long off fence. West Indies bring up their 250!
On the pads and Kyle Mayers tucks it past square leg to collect a single. He keeps the strike for the next over!
Flatter ball, on leg. Kyle Mayers nudges it to square leg.