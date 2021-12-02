Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka will aim to put up a fighting total in front of the West Indies in the second Test match of the series at the Galle International Stadium. The home team have lost three wickets till now in their second innings and have a lead of over 50 runs against the West Indies. Out of the three wickets that Sri Lanka lost in their second innings, two were runouts while one was taken by left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul. Earlier, in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 runs, West Indies posted 253 runs and took a 49-run first-innings lead. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (72) top-scored for the team in the first innings while Sri Lanka's Ramesh Mendis took 6 wickets to bring his team back in the game. (SL VS WI, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE SCORECARD)

