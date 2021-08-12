Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced the men's ODI and T20I squads that will travel to Sri Lanka for a six-match tour. The fixtures will be played from September 2-14 in Colombo. Dwaine Pretorius returns to both squads after being forced to miss out on the West Indies and Ireland tours due to medical reasons. Junior Dala has been included in the ODI squad and Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODI series due to personal reasons. He will join the team in time for the T20 series. Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI team. David Miller sustained a hamstring injury during the final T20 against Ireland and will miss the ODI series while his progress is being monitored. Both have been marked to make their return to play in the T20 series.

The ODI squad will travel to Sri Lanka first, followed by the T20 players.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, in an official release, said: "The Selection Panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball teams' successes in the West Indies and Ireland, we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year."

"With the many COVID-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka," he added.

South Africa ODI squad vs Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma (captain), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20 Squad vs Sri Lanka:Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.