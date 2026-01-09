Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series, aiming to clinch series victory. The Salman Ali Agha-led side put in a clinical bowling performance in the first T20I, bowling Sri Lanka out for just 128, with Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed grabbing three wickets each, and Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan taking two each. Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will be eyeing a better batting performance from Pathum Nissanka and co, and will be hoping to level the series heading into the final T20I.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming | SL vs PAK 2nd T20I LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, January 9 (IST).

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will not be live televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)