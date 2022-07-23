Sri Lanka will host Pakistan in the second and final Test, starting from Sunday, July 24 at the picturesque Galle International Stadium. A century from captain Babar Azam in the first innings, and an unbeaten 160 from Abdullah Shafique during the chase handed Pakistan a four-wicket win in the first Test earlier this week. However, Pakistan will be without the services of Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the second Test due to an injury. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali has been touted to replace him in the playing XI, while Fawad Alam could also return in place of Salman Ali Agha.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will be played from Sunday, July 24 to Thursday, July 28.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

At What time will the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match?

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

