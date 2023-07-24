Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1: Live Cricket Score And Updates
SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE: Pakistan had secured a 4-wicket win in the first Test.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE:After a convincing victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, Pakistan look to ace the Colombo test as the two teams square-off for the second time in the series. Sri Lanka had their moments in the first Test. They could've gone on to win the match but Saud Shakeel's maiden double ton in the longest format of the game turned the tables in Pakistan's favour.Shaheen Afridi has been a venom since regaining full fitness. He was among the top wicket-takers in the first Test and the Lankans would need to work hard to keep him at bay in Colombo. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam didn't get the runs under his belt in the first Test, yet his team emerged triumphant. Sri Lanka would need to keep him quiet for another match. | LIVE Scorecard
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test
The home side fought hard in the first one. The Prabath Jayasuriya-Ramesh Mendis duo were excellent. The side would look for a better performance from their batters in this game. Pakistan, on the other hand, would be happy as Saud Shakeel continued to shine and scored a double century. They would look to clean sweep the series now. Can they do it? Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit...
Hello and a warm welcome folks! It is time for the second Test of this two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Lankans would look to win this and level the series as they had lost the first one. Pakistan, on the other hand, wouldn't make it any easy for them. This promises to be a cracking encounter and let's see how things pan out.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the second and final Test of the two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. After Pakistan's convincing victory in the first Test at Galle, the bandwagon now moves to the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Having emerged victorious in the first Test, Babar Azam's men have begun their 2023–2025 World Test Championship cycle with a win and would want to clinch the series with a 2-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Sri Lanka had their fair share of moments in the game but came up short against a competitive Pakistan side. Dimuth Karunaratne and Co. would not want to start the World Test Championship cycle with a series loss and will be expected to bounce back stronger in Colombo. In the first Test, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were put in early trouble, but Dhananjaya de Silva led the rescue act with a century to take his side over 300. In reply, Pakistan were in an early spot of trouble as well, but Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 and Agha Salman's 83 handed the visitors a 149-run lead in the first inning. In Sri Lanka's second innings, Dhananjaya de Silva came to his side's rescue yet again, and his gritty knock gave his bowlers something to bowl at. In their pursuit of 131, Pakistan were made to work hard and even lost six wickets in the process, but Imam-ul-Haq, with a calming fifty, saw his side home early on Day 5. At Galle, Dhananjaya de Silva stood out with the bat for Sri Lanka in both innings, but he found very little support from the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Dinesh Chandimal. As the hosts look to avoid a series loss, they will be banking on these experienced players to come good in the second Test. In the spin bowling department, Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis were brilliant in the first Test, and looking at the spin-friendly conditions at Sinhalese Sports Club, Dimuth Karunaratne might think of bolstering the spin attack. They have the option of bringing in Praveen Jayawickrama by leaving out either Kasun Rajitha or Vishwa Fernando, who were not that effective in the series opener. As far as Pakistan are concerned, it was a near-perfect game for them to end their year-long winless streak. Despite the stutter while chasing in the second inning, their batting looks settled, and they are likely not to tinker with the batting unit. With the ball, the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah got breakthroughs in the first innings, while the likes of Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, and Agha Salman were successful in spinning a web across both innings. As a result, unless there are any unexpected injury concerns prior to the game, Babar Azam is likely to go with the same bowling group. If the first Test is anything to go by, we are in for another exciting encounter between two competitive teams. Will we see a fightback from Sri Lanka, or will it be Pakistan to come out on top once again? We will find out together.