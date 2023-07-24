Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 1 LIVE:After a convincing victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, Pakistan look to ace the Colombo test as the two teams square-off for the second time in the series. Sri Lanka had their moments in the first Test. They could've gone on to win the match but Saud Shakeel's maiden double ton in the longest format of the game turned the tables in Pakistan's favour.Shaheen Afridi has been a venom since regaining full fitness. He was among the top wicket-takers in the first Test and the Lankans would need to work hard to keep him at bay in Colombo. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam didn't get the runs under his belt in the first Test, yet his team emerged triumphant. Sri Lanka would need to keep him quiet for another match. | LIVE Scorecard

Here are the live cricket score and updates from the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 1, from the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo: