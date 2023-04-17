Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Islanders Look To Build On
Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: The Lankans eye a giant first-innings total against Ireland.
Sri Lanka take on Ireland in first Test at Galle© AFP
Sri Lanka sit in a comfortable position, after putting a solid total of 386 runs on the board on Day 1 of the first Test against Ireland at Galle. Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis scored a century each on the opening day. As the second day resumes, Dinesh Chandimal and Prabath Jayasuriya would look to restart from where the Lankans left off on the first day. Ireland would hope to strike early on Day 2 if they stand any chance of limiting the damage that the Lankans have already done. (LIVE Scorecard)
1st Test, Ireland in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Apr 16, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
SL
386/4 (88.0)
IRE
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.39
% chance to win
SL 88%
Draw 11%
IRE 1%
Batsman
Dinesh Chandimal
18* (33)
Prabath Jayasuriya
12 (17)
Bowler
Mark Adair
66/1 (17)
Andy McBrine
107/0 (27)
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 2 between Ireland and Sri Lanka. Day 1 thoroughly belonged to the home team who came up strong with the bat and made it count for a long time. They have relatively two new batsmen in the crease and will hope for a big stand between them. For Ireland, the last session on Day 1 gave some relieve as they struck thrice but have to continue the good work as there is a lot of batting left. The first session will be very important for them as they will look for wickets in quick time. Stay tuned.
...Day 2, Session 1...
Ireland were guilty of bowling far too many boundary balls, they were quite short or very full, their bowlers also offered a lot of width which made scoring very easy for the hosts. The spinners were a tad disappointing as all of them had a economy of over 4. Mark Adair was the pick, he got just the one wicket but managed to keep it tight. Their bowlers though will get some confidence with the way they ended the day but they will need a few more wickets early at the start of Day 2. Sri Lanka on the other hand, will just want to keep batting. The action for the second day begins at 1000 IST (0430 GMT). The build-up though begins a lot earlier. Till then, take care and goodbye!
The day clearly belongs to Lanka but Ireland will be happy with how they have performed in the final session. Yes, they let the Lankans score freely but they have managed to take three wickets. However, the efforts from Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis has taken their side well ahead in the game. After Lanka lost one early, the two combined to put up a 200-plus run stand. Both got to tons and laid the platform for a big first innings score.
