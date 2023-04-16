SL vs IRE, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Sri Lanka are in command against Ireland on Day 1 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. The Irish brought in the experienced George Dockrell into the side after he missed a one-off Test against Bangladesh earlier this month. Wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama was making a comeback to the Sri Lankan side after an absence of nearly six years. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland from the Galle International Stadium