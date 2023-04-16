Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates
SL vs IRE, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Sri Lanka are in command against Ireland on Day 1of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka in control.© AFP
SL vs IRE, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Sri Lanka are in command against Ireland on Day 1 of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. The Irish brought in the experienced George Dockrell into the side after he missed a one-off Test against Bangladesh earlier this month. Wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama was making a comeback to the Sri Lankan side after an absence of nearly six years. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland from the Galle International Stadium
1st Test, Ireland in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Apr 16, 2023
Day 1 | Post Lunch Session
SL
194/1 (47.0)
IRE
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.13
Batsman
Dimuth Karunaratne
87* (121)
Kusal Mendis
74 (114)
Bowler
Mark Adair
36/0 (9)
George Dockrell
21/0 (4)
SL vs IRE, 1st Test Live Updates
On off, this is pushed to cover.
On middle, defended.
FOUR! Slammed away! Shorter and on middle, that is a hit-me ball. Kusal Mendis rocks back and slams it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Shorter and around off, this is guided through point for one.
On off, defended.
WIDE! This is well wide outside off. Left alone. Wide given.
Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
Fuller and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler. Mark Adair gets down, catches the ball and then has a shy at the batter's end. It slips out of his hand and the throw is towards Dimuth Karunaratne who moves out of the way in time.
FOUR! Driven nicely! Fuller and outside off, Dimuth Karunaratne leans into it and strokes it through covers. No chance of stopping that.
Fuller and on off, Dimuth Karunaratne pushes it to mid off.
This is full and outside off, Karunaratne reverse sweeps it to third man for a single.
On middle. Mendis pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
This one lands outside off and spins away. Left alone.
Another single as this is punched to covers.
Too short on middle. Mendis pulls it to square leg for a single.
Shorter and outside off, left alone.
Full and outside off, pushed to cover.
Length ball, outside off. Mendis knocks it through point for a single.
Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
Length ball, outside off. Karunaratne punches it to cover.