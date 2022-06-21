Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Look To Seal Series As Australia Opt To Bowl
Sri Lanka will look to seal the series on Tuesday
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 4th ODI Live Score Updates: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on Tuesday. Hosts Sri Lanka will look to seal the series when they square off against Australia in the 4th ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Currently, Sri Lanka have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series and Australia have everything to play for in the fourth ODI. Not many gave Sri Lanka a chance but the hosts have shown great character against all odds. Sri Lanka would have had a 3-0 lead but it was Glenn Maxwell who denied them in the first ODI. Both batting and bowling departments are starting to click in unison for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka:Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana
Australia:Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
Clearly, Sri Lanka are expecting this pitch to offer assistance to the spinners, hence, they have four frontline spinners in their XI. Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne are the two seamers. For Australia, they have gone with just one genuine spinner in Matthew Kuhnemann. The batting depth remains the same. Given the combination opted by the two teams, Australia will be delighted to win the toss and bowl. Dew was a factor in the last match and if it sets in again, Sri Lanka will face tough times with four tweakers slated to bowl.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga (In for Dushmantha Chameera), Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (In for Jhye Richardson), Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Aaron Finch. AUSTRALIA ELECT TO FIELD!
Australia's journey hasn't been an easy one as they were hit with several injuries, which never allowed them to settle down with a fixed playing XI. Also, their spin department is looking all over the place in the absence of Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. Australia though have got enough talented players in their ranks who can take the game on its head and put up a stern challenge. For Sri Lanka, their batters have found it easier to score against an inexperienced bowling line-up of Australia and would hope to continue on their merry way. Also, credit to their spinners who have played a major role in their recent success. It is all to play for then. Stay tuned for the toss and updates from both teams.