Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith Looks To Help Australia Score Big In 1st Innings
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith will look to stay at the crease for a long haul.
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith along with Alex Carey will look to stay at the crease for a long haul to help Australia post a big first innings total on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit brilliant centuries as Australia reached 298 for five at stumps on Day 1. Smith remained unbeaten on 109 while Labuschagne was dismissed on 104 by Sri Lanka's star on the Prabath Jayasuriya, who also dismissed Travis Head and Alex Carey to end the day with three wickets to his name. Earlier after losing David Warner early, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne revived Australia's innings but on the cusp of lunch break, Australia lost the wicket of Khawaja. Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test of the two-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson
SL vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live
Sri Lanka know they are a wicket away from entering the lower order. They will need to keep the Aussies to as low as possible as this wicket is only going to get worse. We already believe the visitors have a good score on the board and if they reach 400, it is going to be very difficult for the hosts to get back in the game. They were quite inconsistent with their lines and lengths on Day 1 and will have to do a lot better here. They have fought hard so far in this series and another big effort is needed from them. Stay tuned for further updates.
Tons from Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith have put Australia in a commanding position. The latter is still battling it out there and he holds the key for the Aussies if they are to get close to the 400-run mark. Lanka on the other hand, need wickets quickly if they are to keep the visitors in check. They would know they are a wicket away from opening things up. Can they comeback strongly in this first session of Day 2? We will find out. On that note, hello and welcome to the coverage.
...DAY 2, SESSION 1...
For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers without any doubt. He bowled with superb control and also managed to take three wickets. The rest of the lot bowled well in patches but were quite inconsistent with their lines and lengths enabling the visitors to score freely. Also, Niroshan Dickwella was yet again not at his best. He missed a couple of stumping chances and one cost them dearly. The hosts would hope Day 2 goes their way and they will need it to go their way if they are to stay in the game. All the action begins at 10.00 am IST (4.30 am GMT) but as you know we will be present in advance for the build-up. Do join us and till then, take care and goodbye!
Australia lost David Warner and Usman Khawaja in the first session itself but Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added over 100 together to turn the tide in the favor of the visitors. They managed to score freely, especially Labuschagne who got to his ton quickly. He fell right before Tea to give Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope. Travis Head and Cameron Green did not stay out there for long but Alex Carey has come in to support Steven Smith and they have built yet another decent stand. Australia will hope they can keep going on Day 2 and take the game completely away from the hosts.
A really good day of Test cricket but we believe, the Aussies will be the happier of the two sides despite Sri Lanka managing to take 2 wickets in this session. Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were the heroes for the visitors as their batting display has put them in a commanding position in this Test match.
Quicker delivery attacking the stumps, Alex Carey uses his wrists and flicks it towards mid-wicket. The umpire checks his watch and says 'that's it boys' to call Stumps on DAY 1.
Prabath Jayasuriya serves this full on the pads, Alex Carey can not get this away as it rolls towards leg gully.
Angled into the pads from outside off, Alex Carey works this towards mid-wicket.
Off stump line and slightly short, Alex Carey defends this back down the pitch.
Prabath Jayasuriya strays down leg from a shorter length, Steven Smith guides this easily towards square leg for a single.
Flighted full into middle, Steven Smith guides this towards mid on.
Fired into the pads on a full length, Alex Carey taps it down towards silly point.
Short delivery in line with the stumps, Steven Smith goes back in the crease and punches it towards long on for a single.
Full delivery outside off, Steven Smith gets a long stride forward and smothers the ball into the pitch.
Full and on middle, turn away from the batter as he fends it towards backward point. Steven Smith wants to get back on strike and rushes Alex Carey for a single. He would have been short had it been a direct hit.
Spinning into the pads from outside off, Steven Smith works this to square leg for a single.
Full and delivered on off stump. Steven Smith fends this back to the bowler.
Really full, almost yorker length and outside off, Steven Smith looks to play this offside but gets an inside edge towards backward square leg for a single.
Good-length delivery outside off, Steven Smith works this towards cover-point.