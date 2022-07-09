Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith along with Alex Carey will look to stay at the crease for a long haul to help Australia post a big first innings total on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hit brilliant centuries as Australia reached 298 for five at stumps on Day 1. Smith remained unbeaten on 109 while Labuschagne was dismissed on 104 by Sri Lanka's star on the Prabath Jayasuriya, who also dismissed Travis Head and Alex Carey to end the day with three wickets to his name. Earlier after losing David Warner early, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne revived Australia's innings but on the cusp of lunch break, Australia lost the wicket of Khawaja. Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test of the two-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Here Are Live Score Updates from 2nd Test Between Sri Lanka and Australia, straight from Galle International Stadium