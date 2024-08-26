Sri Lanka cricket team spinner Prabath Jayasuriya almost recreated Shane Warne's famous 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Harry Brook on Day 2 of the first Test match against England on Thursday. Jayasuriya came up with an absolute stunner that left Brook completely stunned and sparked comparisons with Warne's magical delivery back in 1993. The ball pitched around the middle and leg stump line before turning sharply to crash into the off-stump. Brook was batting at 56 and looked in quite a good touch but the ball completely bamboozled the England batter. The video of the dismissal went viral on social media with both fans and experts showering praise on the Sri Lanka cricketer.

Coming to the match, Joe Root's gritty unbeaten 62 guided England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Saturday. Set 205 to win, England were faltering at 56-2 when star batsman Root came in shortly before tea on the fourth day.

But together with Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (32) he shared a grinding partnership of 49 in 20 overs -- a far cry from England's 'Bazball' approach of recent years -- although a still slow outfield made boundaries hard to come by.

The match, however, was back in the balance when Brook chipped a return catch to left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, with England 119-4 and still needing a further 86 runs to win.

But Jamie Smith, fresh from a maiden Test century in the first innings, gave Root fine support with a brisk 39 during a stand of 64 as England went 1-0 up in a three-match series after finishing on 205-5.

It was another sign of the 24-year-old wicketkeeper's admirable big-match temperament, Smith's performances with the bat in Manchester minimising the impact of regular captain Ben Stokes's absence with a series-ending torn hamstring.

That Sri Lanka took this match so deep into the fourth day was a testament to their resilience after they had collapsed to 6-3 on the opening morning.

They continued that fight in the field on Saturday before Smith broke the shackles with successive fours off Jayasuriya before later pulling him for six.

By the time he was bowled by Asitha Fernando, England were in sight of victory at 183-5.

Soon afterwards, Root went to fifty before ending the match with just his second four in 128 balls faced when he lofted Jayasuriya down the ground.

(With AFP inputs)