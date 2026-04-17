Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli hasn't been in the best of health for a long time. But serious concerns over his health emerged a few days ago when a friend of his revealed that Kambli has a 'clot in his brain' which has started to affect his memory. However, the retired cricketer's wife Andrea Hewitt has labelled the claims lies, saying someone is spreading misinformation about his health.

"By God's grace, Vinod is fine. I don't know who is spreading false information about his health," Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt told India Today.

It was Kambli's friend and a former first-class umpire, Marcus Couto, who claimed that the former cricketer is battling a serious health crisis.

"Ever since he was hospitalised in Thane about 18 months ago, Kambli has had a clot in his brain. His memory is not good. He remembers things and then forgets about them. That's all due to that clot in his brain," Couto told The Times of India.

"Kambli has given up drinking, but he tends to smoke at times. Smoking is completely forbidden for him, because it puts him at risk of a brain stroke, as per the doctor Aadil Chagla (famous neurosurgeon), who has been monitoring Kambli's treatment," he added.

"He (Kambli) seemed to be in decent health. He and his family were in good spirits. Kambli now uses a stick to walk around. His son (Cristiano) wants to become a cricketer. I requested Jatin Paranjape to enrol him at his cricket academy, and he immediately agreed. Of course, Jatin won't charge Kambli's son anything," he said.

It has also been reported that a support system had been put in place for Kambli by close friends, with members of the cricketing fraternity also pitching in to help the former left-handed opening batter financially and emotionally. A WhatsApp group, led by Marcus Couto, served as the platform to bring Kambli's well-wishers together and raise funds for his care. Even Sachin Tendulkar, one of Kambli's oldest friends, is also a part of the group.

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