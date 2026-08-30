South Zone vs North Zone LIVE, Duleep Trophy: North Zone take on South Zone in a blockbuster Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. North Zone edged West Zone in a closely-fought quarter-final to book their spot in the semis. Led by Kanhaiya Wadhawan, North Zone rode on star performances from Abid Mushtaq, Nishant Sindhu and Ayush Badoni to beat West Zone. South Zone possess a star-studded team. Captained by Tilak Varma, the likes of Smaran Ravichandran, Karun Nair and Shreyas Gopal will be players to watch out for. (Live Scorecard)

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