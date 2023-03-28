Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: SA, WI Eye Series Win In Deciding Match
SA vs WI, 3rd T20I Live: South Africa will be going up against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Tuesday
SA vs WI, 3rd T20I, Live: SA will look to seal series© AFP
South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Live Updates:South Africa will be going up against West Indies in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Tuesday. Both the teams got engaged into a high-scoring battle on Sunday, where the visitors posted a total of 258/5 in 20 overs. In return, the Proteas chased down the target with seven balls to spare and recorded the highest ever run chase in the shortest format. The three match series is now levelled at 1-1 and third match will act as the series decider. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I match between South Africa and West Indies, straight from the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg:
South Africa, on the other would be riding high on confidence as with the help of a 44-ball hundred from Quinton de Kock they chased 259 with more than one over to spare. This series has not been very kind to the bowlers while the batters are having the time of their lives. This goes for both teams and we could see this trend in this game as well. Although the hosts have a better bowling attack, they haven't been able to bring their best to the field and they would hope that they have saved the best for the last and they do the job here. Let's see who gets their hands to the trophy. Toss and team news in a bit.
West Indies would have thought that they did enough to clinch the series in the previous game when they posted a mammoth total of 258 runs with Johnson Charles scoring a brilliant 118 off just 46 balls, but their bowlers could not finish the job. Their confidence would have taken a massive hit after that and they will need to come out with a fresh mindset. Their bowlers will need to take more responsibility if they are win the series.
Hello and warm welcome folks! It is almost time for the third and final T20I between South Africa and West Indies and the crowd is building up in the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The series is nicely poised at 1-1 and if the first two games were anything to go by, we are surely in for a lot of sixes, entertainment and another run fest.
It is now time for the 3rd and final T20I between South Africa and West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and it is also the final game of the tour. South Africa were dominant throughout the Test matches and would have wanted to carry that form into the ODIs as well but the first game was washed out and the visitors shocked the hosts in the second game with some riveting batting. But the Proteas managed to stage a comeback in the 3rd and final ODI to end the series on level terms. It has been a pretty similar story in the T20Is as well with the first game being interrupted by rain. It was a shortened game of 11 overs in which the hosts made 131 runs. West Indies however managed to gun down the big target with 3 balls to spare and took the lead yet again. The visitors then went berserk in the 2nd T20I with Johnson Charles in a punishing mood. Charles ended up scoring 118 runs off just 46 balls with 11 maximums and the Windies posted 258 runs on the board. A task that seemed impossible was eventually chased down by the hosts who now hold the record for the highest successful run chase in both ODI and T20I history and they have achieved both those feats in front of a home crowd. Quinton de Kock was the star as he scored 100 off 44 balls but his opening partner too played a scintillating knock of 68 runs off 28 balls to set up the victory. This T20I series has so far been one to forget for the bowlers of both sides but with the series level, the bowling just might make the difference. West Indies will certainly be at full strength and will look to end the tour with not just a win but an away series victory as well. On the other hand, South Africa have the dilemma of resting a few crucial players for the upcoming ODI games against the Netherlands as those games are vital for direct qualification for the ICC 2023 World Cup later this year. The Proteas would certainly want to win the series but whether they will be able to do it without the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje remains to be seen. All in all, it will be a fascinating encounter in Johannesburg, a place famous for its high-altitude and high-octane cricketing action as well. Who are you backing?