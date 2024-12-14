Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Highlights: Reeza Hendricks Ton Guides SA To Big Win
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Highlights: Reeza Hendricks slammed a sensational century while Rassie van der Dussen scored a quick-fire 66 as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets.
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Highlights© AFP
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Highlights: Reeza Hendricks slammed a sensational century while Rassie van der Dussen scored a quick-fire 66 as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan posted a solid total of 206 for 5 with Saim Ayub top-scoring with 98. However, South Africa made short work of the run chase and completed it in 19.3 overs (Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 13, 2024
Match Ended
SA
210/3 (19.3)
PAK
206/5 (20.0)
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live
That is all from this game! South Africa have won the series but there is still one more game to go! Join us for the third T20I on the 14th of this month at 4 pm GMT! Less than 24 hours to go! Join us earlier for the build up. Till then, goodbye and cheers!
Heinrich Klaasen says he couldn't be happy for Reeza Hendricks as it was pleasing to watch him. Shares they were frustrated at the halfway mark but it was a par score and the pitch remained same as well. Tells Rassie van der Dussen has a lot of experience and the job was to get him on the strike.
Mohammad Rizwan says Reeza Hendricks played really well. Tells Babar Azam and Saim Ayub played well but they were still looking for 220 plus score. Shares Saim Ayub was exceptional and so was Irfan Khan.
Reeza Hendricks wins the PLAYER OF THE MATCH AWARD. He says it's been a while he has scored a triple-digit score but more importantly happy to help the team win. Tells things started to click, he found the middle of the bat! Shares it was a tactic to target the short boundary. On the partnership with Rassie van der Dussen, says they have played together domestically as well so it helps.
...Presentation...
Reeza Hendricks has been around the white-ball with his national team for a long team and you feel, he owed one big innings, one big match winnings innings to his team. Today was the day, to day was the special day as Reeza Hendricks turned up the heat to score his first ever T20I century. Some of the shots were just magical to see. His ton included 10 humongous sixes and 5 came from Rassie van der Dussen's blade who played the perfect second fiddle to Hendricks. Reeza Hendricks fell but Rassie van der Dussen did the finishing job as South Africa won by 3 balls to spare.
Pakistan are known for their bowling, which suits them most often. They started well with Jahandad Khan striking a couple of blows inside the Powerplay. However, the pacers, mainly Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf went for plenty after that. Abrar Ahmed was the most economical and if one could have given a thought to Mohammad Rizwan to give Saim Ayub an over or two with the other spinner doing well. You never know, things could have turned out differently.
South Africa won it comfortably. Yes, comfortably, they chased down a humongous total! Wow! What a game! More than 400 runs overall. Have a thought for Saim Ayub and Pakistan, who looked so confident at the halfway mark on the back of such a big total. The hosts didn't let the crowd down and entertained them to win the series.
SIX! This kind of game needs a big finish! Bowls it full, slow and on off, Rassie van der Dussen slog-sweeps it over square leg for a biggie. South Africa win by 7 wickets.
Shorter and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple. Rassie van der Dussen turns for the second but slips, he gets up and runs and slips once again near the crease. Two runs.
A slower full ball, outside off, Heinrich Klaasen whips it to square leg for a single.
SIX! MASSIVE! Keeps it full and outside off, predictable and Rassie van der Dussen thumps it over long on for a biggie.
Goes very full and outside off, Rassie van der Dussen swings his blade and misses.
South Africa are 2 hits away. Full and shaping on middle, Klaasen flicks it to long on for one.
FOUR! Carved away! A yorker, outside off, Heinrich Klaasen places it wide of point and it races to the fence. 13 needed now.
A full toss, outside off, Rassie van der Dussen drags his shot to long on for a single.
Very full and outside off! Klaasen pushes it to deep cover for a single.
Fifty for Rassie van der Dussen! Played the perfect second fiddle to Hendricks! Full and on middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
This is full and on off, Heinrich Klaasen plays it down to long off for a single.
Heinrich Klaasen walks in.