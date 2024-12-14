South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Highlights: Reeza Hendricks slammed a sensational century while Rassie van der Dussen scored a quick-fire 66 as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan posted a solid total of 206 for 5 with Saim Ayub top-scoring with 98. However, South Africa made short work of the run chase and completed it in 19.3 overs (Scorecard)