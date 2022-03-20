South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: After registering a memorable victory in the first match of the series, Bangladesh will look to continue the winning momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead against hosts South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to erase the memories of last mach's defeat and start fresh in order to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Bangladesh can go in with the same final XI while the hosts can make a few changes to put the balance right in the team. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

South Africa Squad: Kyle Verreynne(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

