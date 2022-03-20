South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Aim To Continue Winning Momentum
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Bangladesh will look to continue the winning momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead against hosts South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: After registering a memorable victory in the first match of the series, Bangladesh will look to continue the winning momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead against hosts South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. South Africa, on the other hand, will look to erase the memories of last mach's defeat and start fresh in order to level the three-match ODI series 1-1. Bangladesh can go in with the same final XI while the hosts can make a few changes to put the balance right in the team. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Squads:
South Africa Squad: Kyle Verreynne(w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Quinton de Kock, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton
Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Live
No run.
Serves this on a length, on off. Das blocks it out.
A length delivery on middle. Iqbal works it uppishly and just short of Kyle Verreynne at square leg. He throws a off-target throw towards Quinton de Kock behind the stumps and the batters take a run off an overthrow. Iqbal is off the mark.
WIDE! Lungi Ngidi starts with a wayward delivery! It lands on a length and is down the leg side. Iqbal looks to clip it but misses. Bangladesh get their first run on the board from a wide.
Done with all the pre-match proceedings! The South African players are seen to be in a huddle before they take the field. Followed by Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das who walk out to bat for Bangladesh. All the players take the knee to show their support to the 'BLM' movement ,before we get going. Lungi Ngidi to start with the new ball. Here we go...
Well then, the South African players stride out to the middle sporting a pink jersey for this special occasion. Followed by the visiting side in their typical green one. Both the teams will get lined-up in the middle for their respective National Anthem. It will be Bangladesh's first followed by the hosts anthem.
Shaun Pollock is near the deck. He says it is a nice surface. It does not look as pretty as a Test surface. There is some moisture on the surface, but the roller operating at the halfway mark will only make the pitch flatter.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says that they were not sure about what they wanted to do. He adds that they would like to bowl well now. He mentions that there is some green tinge and the new ball will be key and their are few cracks. He informs that their are some changes. Tells that they need to do well in all disciplines and picking early wickets is focus. Talking about short boundaries, he says that they need be aware of their plans and execute them better.
Tamim Iqbal, the Bangladesh skipper, is in for a chat. He says they will bat first. Says, the history of the ground has been such that the side batting first has managed to put a humongous total on the board. Mentions, it is the best position for their side. No players need any more motivation and says, the players just need to focus on applying themselves in the middle. Informs us that there are no changes to the side.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK) (In place of Aiden Markram), Temba Bavuma (C), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell (In place of Andile Phehlukwayo), Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi (In place of Marco Jansen).
Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.
The hosts have a lot to improve given their bowling wasn't upto the mark. In home conditions, the pacers were quite average with Lungi Ngidi receiving a thumping. The abysmal performance continued with the bat as the top order faltered. Only some counterattack from Rassie van der Dussen and a blitz from David Miller saw them reach above 250 but they need to pull up their socks and get back in the series today. Can the visitors inflict more misery on the hosts and clinch a monumental away series win? Or will the hosts show what they are made of? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
The win in the first match of the series was set up by the Bangladeshi top order with 3 of the top five getting a 50 plus score and skipper Tamim Iqbal getting to 41 as well. With plenty runs on the board, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam ripped through the South African top order in the first Powerplay. It was then Mehidy Hasan who spun a web in the latter half to notch a memorable victory for the visitors. They will be all pumped up for this clash.
Hello and a warm welcome to the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh at Johannesburg. It's a pink day at the Wanderers and South Africa will hope that it will bring change in fortunes for them. The 2nd match of a three-match series is always the most important one and it will be interesting to see as to which side can hold their nerves and get the win. For the hosts, it is a do-or-die game, whereas the Bangla Tigers will be looking to churn out another team performance to seal the series.
... MATCH DAY …