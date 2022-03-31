South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: Bangladesh Aim To Carry Momentum In Test Series
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: After winning the ODI series 2-1, the Bangladesh cricket team will aim to carry the momentum in the two-match Test series beginning March 31 at the Kingsmead in Durban. Considered as underdogs, the visiting Bangladesh team will aim for another upset as they strategies to conquer the hosts in their own den under the leadership of Mominul Haque. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to start well under the inspiring captaincy of Dean Elgar and put aside the disappointment of the ODI series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
UPDATE - 1.50 pm IST (8.20 am GMT) - The start of play has been delayed due to some technical issue with the sight screen. The players of Bangladesh have made their way back to the dugout.
We are done with all the pre-match formalities and it is time for the game to begin! The players of Bangladesh are in a huddle before they stride out to the middle. Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee are at the crease. The players of both sides take a knee to show their support for the 'BLM' movement. Taskin Ahmed will start proceedings with the ball. Just as the game is about to get underway, there seems to be some issue with the sight screen. The groundstaff are trying to cover the sight screen with white sheets now. Ohhhh, wait! The sheets that are being used to cover the sight screen are transparent and we might have to wait a bit longer for Day 1 to get underway. There are some black patches on the sight screen and the groundstaff are doing their best to sort that out.
The players from both sides have lined up for their respective national anthems. It will be Bangladesh's anthem first, followed by the anthem of South Africa.
Dean Elgar, the skipper of South Africa, says we are used to seeing grass on the deck at Kingsmead. Adds that they are not too displeased with the grass and they were any way looking to bat first. Tells that they are playing two spinners and hopes that they can make the most of it as the game progresses. Adds, there are a few debutants in the side. States that Ryan Rickelton, the debutant, will bat at number 5.
Mominul Haque, the skipper of Bangladesh, says there is some grass on the deck with some moisture as well. Adds, they will try to apply some pressure. Mentions, it is a good moment for the young players to step up with opportunity in place.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton (On Debut), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams (On Debut), Duanne Olivier.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mominul Haque (C), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.
TOSS - Bangladesh have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
There are plenty of new faces in the South African unit but they also have the experience of skipper Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj. The Proteas have included some exciting young pacers in their ranks and they would be itching to take the field in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Bangladesh on the other hand, are playing with a full-strength squad and they would be keen to repeat their heroics of New Zealand and put the hosts under pressure in this first Test. Lots of things to look forward to in this exciting Test. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Hello and a very warm welcome to the coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa. After clinching the ODI series 2-1, Bangladesh would be eager to carry on with the winning momentum and start the Test series on a positive note against a depleted South African side. It promises to be a fascinating contest between two relatively young sides and it'll be interesting to see who gains advantage on the first day of this Test series.
... Day 1, Session 1 ...