South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Score Updates: After winning the ODI series 2-1, the Bangladesh cricket team will aim to carry the momentum in the two-match Test series beginning March 31 at the Kingsmead in Durban. Considered as underdogs, the visiting Bangladesh team will aim for another upset as they strategies to conquer the hosts in their own den under the leadership of Mominul Haque. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to start well under the inspiring captaincy of Dean Elgar and put aside the disappointment of the ODI series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

South Africa (Playing XI):Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

