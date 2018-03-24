Cameron Bancroft Suspected Of Ball-Tampering, Sandpaper Gate Hits SA vs Aus Test Series

The ongoing four-match Test series between South Africa and Australia has been hit by more controversy as on Day three of the Cape Town Test, Cameron Bancroft was seen rubbing his hands over the ball shortly before tea on Saturday. The Australian opener is expected to face a 'please explain' from the match referee in Cape Town, where footage emerged of him seemingly working on the ball with a yellow item, resembling a guitar pick, before sliding it into his pants. After the incident, on-field umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth met mid-pitch and summoned the 25-year-old.