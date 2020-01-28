 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

South Africa Docked Six Points In World Test Championship For Slow Over-Rate Against England

Updated: 28 January 2020 00:02 IST

South Africa were docked six World Test Championship points and fined 60 percent of their match fee on Monday for a slow over rate.

South Africa Docked Six Points In World Test Championship For Slow Over-Rate Against England
The penalty for slow over rate adds to South Africa's misery after their 1-3 series defeat. © AFP

South Africa were docked six World Test Championship points and fined 60 percent of their match fee on Monday for a slow over rate during their 191-run fourth Test defeat by England. In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has punished South Africa after match referee Andy Pycroft found they were three overs short of the required rate during the Test, which gave England a 3-1 series win. South Africa and England both opted for all-seam bowling attacks at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, with no spin bowlers to speed up their over rates.

South Africa are currently seventh in the nine-team table after one win and six losses. They gained 30 points for their win in the first Test against England but their total will now be reduced to 24 after becoming the first team in the tournament to have points deducted.

India lead the table with 360 points from seven wins in seven matches.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa were penalised for slow over rate in the 4th Test vs England
  • They have been docked six points and fined 60 per cent of their fee
  • South Africa lost the match to England by 191 runs
Related Articles
South Africa vs England: Mark Wood Stars As England Beat South Africa To Win Series 3-1
South Africa vs England: Mark Wood Stars As England Beat South Africa To Win Series 3-1
Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
England Set Weary South Africa World Record 466 To Win Final Test
England Set Weary South Africa World Record 466 To Win Final Test
South Africa vs England: Vernon Philander Fined 15 Percent Match Fee In His Last Test For Jos Buttler Send-Off
South Africa vs England: Vernon Philander Fined 15 Percent Match Fee In His Last Test For Jos Buttler Send-Off
South Africa vs England: Blitz By Tail Helps England Post 400, South Africa Reduced To 88/6 On Day 2
South Africa vs England: Blitz By Tail Helps England Post 400, South Africa Reduced To 88/6 On Day 2
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.