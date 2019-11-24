India consolidated their lead in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship standings with a clean sweep over Bangladesh on Sunday. It was the third consecutive series clean sweep for India in the World Test Championship after beating the West Indies in their own backyard and South Africa at home. The top ranked Test team India have 360 points in the World Test Championship standings from seven matches. Australia are second in the table with three wins, one draw and two losses from the six matches.

India registered innings victory over Bangladesh in the both the Test matches. India's next Test assignment will be an away two match series in New Zealand starting from February 21.

Elsewhere, New Zealand is hosting England in the first of two-Test series at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand are third in the points table with 60 points from two matches while have played five matches to earn 56 points.

Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test champions.