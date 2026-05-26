Captain Laura Wolvaardt said successive near-misses have intensified South Africa's desire to clinch an ICC title, adding that the recent series win over India has significantly boosted the team's confidence ahead of the women's T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa head into the tournament as one of the favourites after reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals in 2023 and 2024. They also finished runners-up at last year's ODI World Cup, leaving the Proteas eager to finally cross the final hurdle. "Reaching back-to-back T20 World Cup finals has obviously been very special for us as a team, but I think it's also made us even hungrier to go one step further," Wolvaardt wrote in her column for the ICC.

In the run up to the World Cup, scheduled to begin in England and Wales on June 12, South Africa defeated India 4-1 in the five-match T20I series in April.

"The India series was another good test against one of the strongest teams in the world. Winning that series gave the group a lot of confidence, but more importantly, it showed the ability and resilience within the squad. Players stepped up at different times and that's something you need at a World Cup," she added.

South Africa have enjoyed an impressive run in the T20 format this year, having beaten New Zealand 4-1 and Pakistan 2-1 before overcoming India.

"The preparation has been really good so far. We've had a lengthy run of cricket leading into the World Cup, especially with the tours against New Zealand and India, and I think those series gave us a great opportunity to test ourselves in different situations.

"The New Zealand tour challenged us in various ways, whether it was the conditions, our execution or the opposition," she said.

The SA skipper said those tours have given the team the confidence ahead of the ICC marquee event.

"I think those tours also reinforced that we're moving in the right direction as a team. We've been super focused on being consistent over the last year and there's a strong belief within the group about what we're capable of achieving." South Africa are clubbed alongside India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group 1.

The women's World Cup returns to England after 10 years. As many as eight players who played in 2017 are part of the current squad and Wolvaardt believes that experience could prove crucial in pressure situations.

"Having eight players in the squad who were part of that 2017 World Cup is definitely valuable for us. Experience counts for a lot in tournaments like these, especially when you come up against pressure situations or difficult moments during the competition.

"Players like Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka and Dane van Niekerk have been through so much international cricket and bring a lot of calmness and leadership to the group." Wolvaardt said the return of veteran Shabnim Ismail will boost her side's bowling in the tournament.

"And then, of course, having Shabnim Ismail back is very exciting for us. Everyone knows the quality and experience she brings. She's one of the best fast bowlers in the world and someone who can change a game very quickly.

"Beyond her skill, she also brings a level of gees (Afrikaans word for vibe) to the group, and I know the team is really happy to have her back in Proteas colours again, to hopefully help us go that one step further and lift the trophy," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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