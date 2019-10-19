Sourav Ganguly is set to become the new president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sourav Ganguly will take over as BCCI's president on October 23. Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, took to Twitter on Friday to congratulate the former India captain. "Greater the man greatest the journey! Frm IndianCaptain to @BCCI president.Think it will b a gr8 insight 4 a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin frm a players point of view Wish u were d president while d yoyo was in demand good luck dadi @SGanguly99," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Ganguly soon came up with a brilliant reply to Yuvraj's post and said that you (Yuvraj) have won India multiple World Cups and now it is time to do "good things" for the game.

Thank u the best .. u have won India world cups .. time to do good things for the game now .. u r my super star .. god bless always — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 18, 2019

Sourav Ganguly's response to the former all-rounder's post was appreciated by fans on Twitter.

love you dada your contribution to indian cricket is fabulous save indian cricket from match fixing scandal and bookies give breakthrough to youngsters shewhag yuvi harbajan zaheer and ms dhoni without you the skylevel image of indian cricket is not possible — vijayaganesh (@vijayag14912431) October 18, 2019

On Tuesday, the 47-year-old tweeted a picture with his new team. Jay Shah, Arun Dhumal, Jayesh George and Mahim Verma will be part of Ganguly's team.

Anurag Thakur, former president of the BCCI, had reportedly played a pivotal role to turn the table in Ganguly's favour.

After filing the nomination, Ganguly said that he wishes to bring back normalcy in Indian cricket.

"Hopefully in the next few months, we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Sourav Ganguly told reporters on Monday.

The former India captain also mentioned that he wants to emulate the success, former president Jagmohan Dalmiya had when he was at the helm of Indian cricket.