A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's landmark decision to pay the same match fee to contracted women cricketers as received by their male counterparts, former board president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the current board members, which includes his former colleague Jay Shah. Mr Shah, the secretary of the board, had announced the decision on Twitter before BCCI sent an official mail.

"Just saw it in the papers this morning .. congratulations to jay ,Roger, rajivbhai, ashishji, debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture .so much effort has gone in women's cricket and it is showing in their performance," Ganguly wrote.

The decision comes just days after it was decided in the BCCI AGM that the first season of the women's IPL will be played in 2023.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket. The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," Jai Shah stated in his tweet about the decision.

Interest in Indian women's cricket has been on an upswing ever since the team finished runners-up in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. The team has since gone on to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020 and also won the silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Earlier this year, the New Zealand Cricket Board had taken a similar decision, announcing that the women's national team and domestic women's players will receive the same match fees as men.