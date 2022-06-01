Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told news agency ANI that Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI president. Speculations started about Ganguly's future in the position after he posted a cryptic tweet about the "starting something" new.

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to than every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," Ganguly tweeted the message.

Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, scoring more than 18,000 runs in international cricket. As captain he guided India to the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup and also laid the foundation of a golden period in the history of India cricket with several victories away from home in Test cricket.

Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the BCCI, also denied the reports when contacted by NDTV.