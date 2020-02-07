 
"Something About Him": Sachin Tendulkar Names Australian Batsman Who Resembles Him

Updated: 07 February 2020 11:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar is currently in Australia for the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game where he is the coach of Ricky Ponting XI.

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh talk to the media at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). © AFP

Sachin Tendulkar will be participating in the Sunday's Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game where he will coach the Ricky Ponting XI. The batting legend arrived in Australia and along with Yuvraj Singh addressed the media in Sydney. The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted a quote of Sachin Tendulkar in which he revealed the name of the Australian batsman that resembles him. "Marnus Labuschagne's footwork was incredible, so he would be the one (resembling me) I would say. There is something about him,", said the Indian batting maestro.

The legendary cricketer will coach the Ricky Ponting XI for Sunday's star-studded charity fundraiser match at Melbourne's Junction Oval. The charity game was initially scheduled as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final, but with downpours expected, Cricket Australia (CA) said it would no longer be possible at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Instead, it will be played on Sunday at the smaller Junction Oval in Melbourne following a T20 clash between the Australia and England women's teams.

Shane Warne, Michael Hussey, and Michael Clarke were among those forced out due to prior commitments.

Sachin Tendulkar, flanked by Yuvraj Singh at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, said he had been moved by the devastation caused to both people and wildlife by the bushfires in recent months.

"I received a message from Brett Lee," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com. au. "Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia's chief executive) would like to be in touch with you.

"It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, 'yes I'm more than happy to come here.'"

"This is an alarming situation, it's catastrophic - that's an understatement," said Tendulkar. "You see the number of lives it has affected, not only humans but also wildlife which sometimes people don't talk about. That is equally important.

"I'm so happy I'm here in whatever way to support the cause, to raise money.

"Australia has always been dear to me. In 1991, as an 18-year-old I remember coming here (for the first time). I spent almost four months here. I almost had an Aussie accent when I went back to India.

"The competitive cricket that I played here at the age of 18 helped me a lot in my career, so I have a special feeling for Australia and Australian people."

