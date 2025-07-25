Cricket might not be a global sport but it has made certain sportspersons global icons. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar stand tall among the most popular cricketers the country has produced. Though cricket, the trio has made fortunes, not just from their earnings by playing cricket, but also brand endorsements. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, in a candid conversation with a few retired English cricketers, was asked about the earnings of some of these players. Shastri's response stunned everyone.

"What kind of numbers do these superstars in India earn?" Shastri was asked by former England captain Michael Vaughan on Stick To Cricket Podcast.

The former India coach said: "They earn a lot. A lot through endorsements, for sure and upwards of 100 crores."

When he was asked "Which is how much?", Shastri said: Well which would say 10 million.

One of the responses to the figure was "Wow! "

Ravi Shastri reveals the eye-watering salaries of India's top cricketers pic.twitter.com/H2GQPVCMs7 — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) July 24, 2025

Shastri then continued: "Yeah Ten Million Pounds. I'd just calculate one hundred rupees as one pound. So you work backwards and you can get upwards of that because."

Shastri even revealed that top stars like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar could've done even more ads during their prime but they would struggle to create space in busy schedules.

"Someone like an M.S or a Virat or Sachin and his pomp. They would do over 15-20 ads. And it's per day. There is no time. You could easily do more because of the amount cricket being played. So you know they'll do an ad for year and give us a day," Shastri revealed on the podcast.