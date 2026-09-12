The 2011 World Cup semi-final between India and Pakistan was one of the most followed cricket matches ever. On March 30, 2011, MS Dhoni's India clashed with Shahid Afridi-led Pakistan. India scored 260/9, with Sachin Tendulkar top-scoring (85 off 115 balls). India ultimately won the match by 29 runs. However, Ajmal, to this day, claims that Tendulkar was out LBW on 23 when a delivery from Ajmal hit him on the pad in front of the stumps.

Umpire Ian Gould raised his finger in response to the appeal from the Pakistani players, but Tendulkar decided to go upstairs. Replays revealed that the ball would have missed the leg stump, and that helped the batter survive.

"They started really well. Then they lost a couple of wickets. The dismissal I am talking about, the umpire gave him out. Gautam Gambhir (batting at the other end) told him to take the review. Till date, I think the last frame of the DRS was changed," Ajmal said in a video.

The comment was not taken well by social media users.

Pakis seriously lack common sense. 3rd umpire can't change trajectory because it is interpreted by the the system. — Keyur (@KeyurPatel1980) September 12, 2026

Pakistanis also claimed that in 2023 world Cup, india were given different pitches to bat on and rubber balls to face pic.twitter.com/1dY2m03Euh — Rohit Raina (@myhegemony) September 11, 2026

Are all Pakistani players liars and crybabies?

Disgusting! — Dev (@kam_devi) September 12, 2026

Talking about the game, Tendulkar scored 85 runs off 115 balls to help India post 260/9 in 50 overs against Pakistan. The visitors were bundled out for 231 in their chase and lost the game by 29 runs.

After a successful but controversial career, Ajmal finished with 178 wickets in 35 Tests, the last of which was in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in 2014.

The year 2011 was his golden year as he shone with the ball across all formats, especially Tests. He was the leading wicket-taker in Tests, with 50 wickets in eight matches that year.

He played his last ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on April 19, 2015. Ajmal had 184 wickets in 113 ODIs with an impressive bowling economy of 4.18.

(With PTI inputs)

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