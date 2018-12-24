 
Smriti Mandhana Sets Women's Big Bash League On Fire With Blazing Knock. Watch

Updated: 24 December 2018 14:01 IST

Smriti Mandhana's knock had helped Hobart Hurricanes set a 136-run target for Sydney Thunder Women.

Smriti Mandhana was part of the Indian team that reached the semi-final in the ICC World T20 2018. © Twitter/@womencricketIN

Smriti Mandhana isn't just popular for her exploits in the Indian women's team jersey. The expert T20 batter is currently busy setting the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on fire, and a video showing her blast the opposition bowlers is doing the rounds on Twitter. Mandhana, who plays for the Hobart Hurricanes, smashed a 22-ball 35, which comprised some mind-numbing big-hitting. Mandhana generally opens the batting for the Hurricanes with Erin Fazackerley, and in Monday's game versus Sydney Thunder Women, she helped her side set a competitive 136-run target.

But Smriti Mandhana's knock went in vain, as Hobart Hurricanes lost the match to Sydney Thunders by a six-wicket margin. Rachael Haynes' smashing 48-ball 68 knock made the Hurricane bowlers look utterly defenceless and mediocre.

Another Indian batter who is a prominent name in the Women's Big Bash League is Harmanpreet Kaur, who plays for the Sydney Thunders. Barely days ago, both of them were in the spotlight when 29-year-old Harmanpreet had taken a brilliant catch just on the edge of the circle to dismiss Mandhana after a quick-fire 29. After taking the catch, Harmanpreet did not celebrate.

Recently, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were involved in a war of words with Indian veteran batswoman Mithali Raj, who was dropped by Kaur for the ICC World T20 semi-final match against England, which India lost by a gaping margin. The war of words reached a point that the then India women's team coach Ramesh Powar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to join the debate.

Highlights
  • Smriti Mandhana smashed a 22-ball 35
  • Harmanpreet Kaur is also a prominent name in the WBBL
  • Mandhana is an opening batsman for Hobart Hurricanes
