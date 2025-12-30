Smriti Mandhana needed 62 runs in the fifth T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday to surpass Shubman Gill for a momentous world record. It was not to be. The India opener had already amassed 1,703 runs across formats (ODIs + T20Is) this calendar year - the most by any woman in a single year. With just 62 more runs, Mandhana would have become the leading run-scorer of 2025 across both men's and women's international cricket, surpassing Shubman Gill's tally of 1,764 (Tests + ODIs + T20Is). Mandhana scored 1,362 runs in ODIs and 341 in T20Is in 2025.

However, Mandhana was not included in the playing XI for the fifth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, as the team management decided to rest the star batter.

"Yeah, I mean, we were okay batting also, so yeah, it's an important match, so let's play well and win. Yeah, definitely. As I mentioned, it's an important match for us. How we started this series, that's how we wanted to finish. Hopefully, again, we'll continue the same momentum and give our best. Yes, we have two changes today, Smriti and Renuka are resting. Kamalini is going to debut and Sneh Rana is back," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field against India in the fifth and final women's T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. India hold a commanding 4-0 lead and are looking for a series whitewash. The hosts made two changes, bringing in G Kamalini, who is making her debut, and Sneh Rana in place of Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing back Inoka Ranaweera and Malki Madara for Malsha Shehani and Kawya Kavindi.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, N Shree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nimasha Meepage.