History unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. One giant surpassed the other as Smriti Mandhana became the highest-ever run-scorer in women's international cricket, surpassing Mithali Raj. Mandhana reached the milestone when she hit the score of 113 with a huge six off Ruchitha Venkatesh in the 18th over in a Women's Asia Cup match. In the same over, in which she hit three sixes, she also went past her highest individual score in T20Is.

Mandhana ultimately fell for 124, which is the highest individual score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She also became the first Indian batter to score two centuries in T20Is. She now has the most centuries in women's international cricket - 18.

Most runs in women's international cricket

10880 - Smriti Mandhana

10868 - Mithali Raj

10740 - Suzie Bates

10273 - Charlotte Edwards

10007 - Stafanie Taylor

Highest individual scores in Women's T20 Asia Cup

124 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026

119* - Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) vs MAS-W, Dambulla, 2024

97* - Mithali Raj (IND-W) vs MAS-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2018

81 - Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL-W) vs THA-W, Sylhet, 2022

81 - Shafali Verma (IND-W) vs NEP-W, Dambulla, 2024

Mandhana surpassed Australian legend Mag Lanning for most centuries in Women's Internationals by getting to her 18th hundred across formats in the 17th over.

Lanning has 17 hundreds to her name. It was also Mandhana's second T20 hundred and her innings comprised seven sixes and 14 boundaries.

In the following over, Mandhana plundered a couple of sixes down the ground to go past Mithali Raj (10868 runs) in the leading run scorers' chart. As she often does, Mandhana scored runs all around the ground and was at her regal self while hitting sixes over the bowler's head.

Notwithstanding the limitations of the Hong Kong bowlers, Mandhana made batting look easy on a surface where batters took time to get going. Her opening partner Shafali Verma was also slow to get off the blocks before cutting loose in the last over of powerplay that went for 22 runs.

Hong Kong tried to trap Mandhana with a wide line but the seasoned India opener was hardly bothered by that tactic.

Pratika Rawal (10 off 12), playing at number three in her debut T20 series, could not accelerate and was caught at cover.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (10 off 9) and Richa Ghosh (11 off 13) perished while attempting an aerial stroke.

With PTI inputs

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