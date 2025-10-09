India's newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill spoke to the media for the first time since his coronation as the team's new leader in the 50-over format. Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma as India's captain in the format, was asked about the promotion on the eve of the second Test against the West Indies in New Delhi. Gill said that he was informed about the captaincy change decision a little before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the same during a press conference.

"It was announced in the middle of the Test match, but I got to know a little before that. Obviously, it's a big responsibility and an even bigger honour. I'm very excited to lead my country in that format. And yes, the last few months have been very exciting for me," Gill said during the press conference on Thursday.

Gill, who also started his reign as India's Test captain a few months ago, said that he is keen to prove himself in all three formats of the game and win everything possible.

"But I'm really looking forward to what the future holds. I want to stay as present as possible and don't really want to look back on what I've been able to achieve or what we as a team have been able to achieve. I just want to look forward and win everything that we have in the upcoming months," Gill said during the press conference.

Gill no longer has the company of skipper Rohit Sharma on the field [in Tests and T20Is], but he will have the Hitman by his side on the tour of Australia during the ODI series. The skipper said that he has learned a lot from Rohit, the leader, be it the calmness he has on the field or the friendships he builds within the group.

"There are so many qualities that I inherited from Rohit Bhai; one is the calmness that he possesses, and the kind of friendship that he fosters among the group is something that I aspire to. And these are the qualities that I want to take from him," Gill asserted.